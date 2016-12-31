THE PROBLEM FOR DEMOCRATS...:

Everything Is (Still) Awesome! : Maybe the message didn't break through, but things continue to be pretty great--and getting better--in America. (MICHAEL GRUNWALD December 29, 2016, Politico)





The economy grew at a solid 3.5 percent clip in the third quarter, and is now significantly larger than it was before the Great Recession. The jobless rate is down to 4.6 percent, which almost qualifies as full employment. The stock market and high school graduation rate are at all-time highs, while the uninsured rate, abortion rate and teen pregnancy rate are at all-time lows. Oil imports, crime and health care inflation are also near historic lows, with carbon emissions, foreclosures and illegal immigration falling, too. Meanwhile, retirement assets, auto sales and renewable power have skyrocketed, and the once-teetering Medicare Trust Fund has stabilized. We live in the world's richest and most powerful nation; we can access most of humanity's accumulated knowledge on machines we carry in our pockets; and we can now binge-watch better TV shows than ever before.









...was not that no one heard the news but that everyone did. It's why we returned the Republicans who govern us to office and why even a candidate as unpopular as Donald didn't break historical models that all said the presidency was nearly unlosable. Great conditions gave us the most Establishment year ever.



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 31, 2016 9:03 AM

