THANKS, HERITAGE!:

Federal health officials Wednesday touted a record 6.4 million customer sign-ups on the federal Obamacare marketplace HealthCare.gov so far this open enrollment season -- topping last year's pace during the same time period by 400,000 customers. [...]





"Today's enrollment numbers confirm that some of the doomsday predictions about the marketplace are not bearing out," Burwell said. "Some people asked whether customers would sign up ... and today, we know that answer is 'yes.' "





Last Thursday was the largest day for an open enrollment ever on HealthCare.gov, with 670,000 plan selections.

Thursday had been the original deadline for selecting a plan that begins coverage effective Jan. 1. But federal officials extended the deadline through this past Monday because of the volume of customers.

Open enrollment for 2017 plans, which began Nov. 1, runs through Jan. 31 -- 11 days after Trump is scheduled to be sworn in as president.





Burwell on Wednesday said that more than 30,000 people who have called the customer help line at HealthCare.gov have asked whether they should sign up in a plan given the election of Trump, who has vowed to repeal Obamacare.





"Again, our answer is 'yes,'" Burwell said. "The coverage people sign up for today is a contract for 2017."





Trump has said he wants to replace Obamacare after its repeal with something "better," but it's not clear what form such a replacement would take.