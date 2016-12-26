TAKING HIS MUMPS:

The rules of the 39th annual O. Henry Pun-Off World Championship's "Punslingers" competition are simple: Two people take turns punning on a theme in head-to-head rounds. Failure to make a pun in the five seconds allowed gets you eliminated; make a nonpun or reuse a word three times and you've reached the banishing point. Round by round and pair by pair, a field of 32 dwindles until the last of the halved-nots finally gets to claim the mantle of best punster in the world and what most people would agree are some pretty dubious bragging rights. It's exactly like a rap battle, if 8 Mile had been about software engineers and podcasters and improv nerds vying for supremacy. (Also just like 8 Mile: My first-round opponent had frozen when his turn came to pun on waterborne vehicles. Seriously, yacht a word came out. Canoe believe it?)





Eventually, there we stood, two among the final eight: me, a first-timer, squaring off against the Floyd Mayweather of the pun world. Actually, only one of us was standing; I found myself doing the world's slowest two-step just to keep my legs from trembling. I'd been a little jittery in my first couple of rounds, sure, but those were standard-issue butterflies, perched on a layer of misguided confidence. This was the anxiety of the sacrificial lamb. I was punning above my weight, and I knew it. Once the judges announced that we'd be punning on diseases--hence Ziek's joke about star-crossed livers--we began.





"Mumps the word!" I said, hoping that my voice wasn't shaking.





Ziek immediately fired back: "That was a measle-y pun." Not only was he confident, with a malleable voice that was equal parts game show host and morning-radio DJ, but his jokes were seemingly fully formed. Worse, he was nimble enough to turn your own pun against you.





"Well, I had a croup-on for it," I responded. Whoa. Where'd that come from?





He switched gears. "I have a Buddha at home, and sometimes"--making a rubbing motion with his hand--"I like to rubella."





I was barely paying attention. Diseases, diseases--oh! I pointed at people in different parts of the audience. "If you've got a yam, and you've got a potato, whose tuber's closest?"





"There was a guy out here earlier painted light red," Ziek said. "Did you see the pink guy?"





"I didn't," I responded. "Cold you see him?"



