STRENGTHEN THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE, WEAKEN THE POPULAR VOTE:

Another conspiracy theory still held by the president-elect is that millions of illegal votes were cast in the recent election. About 6 in 10 of his own voters agree with him. Surprisingly, about a quarter of Clinton voters agree, too.





Trump voters are unlikely to buy the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Russia hacked Democratic emails in order to help elect Trump, a view widely held by Clinton voters:





But on the other hand, about half of Clinton voters also believe that Russia tampered with vote tallies to help elect Trump, a theory that the Obama administration has repeatedly said there's no evidence to support. This poll result is yet more proof that waning trust in the integrity of the democratic process is bipartisan, and that liberals should maybe keep any smug comments about paranoid, evidence-ignoring Trumpkins in check.





Alarming shares of both Trump and Clinton voters also believe that vaccines cause autism, despite the medical community's reviews finding no connection (and the many outbreaks resulting from refusals to vaccinate children).





Conspiracy theories are hardly the only arena in which Americans have proven themselves ill-informed. The same survey also found that, astonishingly, about a third of respondents believe the share of Americans without health insurance has risen in the last five years. Even a sizable chunk of Clinton voters (21 percent) believes this.