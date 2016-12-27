December 27, 2016
SPLENDID ISOLATION:
Israel 'reducing ties' with nations over settlements (Al Jazeera, 12/27/16)
Israel's foreign ministry has said the country is "reducing" ties with nations that voted for last week's UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to settlement building in Palestinian territory.Foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said in a message to journalists that Israel was "temporarily reducing" visits and work with embassies, without providing further details.
