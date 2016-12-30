SLOW COOKER STEEL CUT OATS ARE YOUR FRIEND:

If you give up sugar for a month, you'll become part of a growing anti-sugar movement. Research increasingly indicates that an overabundance of simple carbohydrates, and sugar in particular, is the No. 1 problem in modern diets. An aggressive, well-financed campaign by the sugar industry masked this reality for years. Big Sugar instead placed the blame on fats -- which seem, after all, as if they should cause obesity.





But fats tend to have more nutritional value than sugar, and sugar is far easier to overeat. Put it this way: Would you find it easier to eat two steaks or two pieces of cake?





Fortunately, the growing understanding of sugar's dangers has led to a backlash, both in politics and in our diets. Taxes on sweetened drinks -- and soda is probably the most efficient delivery system for sugar -- have recently passed in Chicago, Philadelphia, Oakland, San Francisco and Boulder, Colo. Mexico and France now have one as well, and Ireland and Britain soon will.





Even before the taxes, Americans were cutting back on sugar. Since 1999, per capita consumption of added sweeteners has fallen about 14 percent, according to the Agriculture Department.





Yet it needs to drop a lot more -- another 40 percent or so -- to return to a healthy level. "Most public authorities think everybody would be healthier eating less sugar," says Marion Nestle of N.Y.U. "There is tons of evidence."





A good long-term limit for most adults is no more than 50 grams (or about 12 teaspoons) of added sugars per day, and closer to 25 is healthier. A single 16-ounce bottle of Coke has 52 grams.





You don't have to cut out sugar for a month to eat less of it, of course. But it can be difficult to reduce your consumption in scattered little ways. You can usually find an excuse to say yes to the plate of cookies at a friend's house or the candy jar during a meeting. Eliminating added sugar gives you a new baseline and forces you to make changes. Once you do, you'll probably decide to keep some of your new habits.





My breakfasts, for example, have completely changed. Over the past few decades, typical breakfasts in this country have become "lower-fat versions of dessert," as Gary Taubes, the author of a new book, "The Case Against Sugar," puts it.





Mine used to revolve around cereal and granola, which are almost always sweetened. Now I eat a combination of eggs, nuts, fruit, plain yogurt and some well-spiced vegetables. It feels decadent, yet it's actually healthier than a big bowl of granola.





How should you define sugar during your month? I recommend the definition used by Whole 30, a popular food regimen (which eliminates many things in addition to sugar). The sugar that occurs naturally in fruit, vegetables and dairy is allowed. "Nobody eats too much of those," Nestle says, "not with the fiber and vitamins and minerals they have."