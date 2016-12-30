December 30, 2016
ROB WHO?:
Patriots offense better equipped to be without Rob Gronkowski this year (Karen Guregian, December 29, 2016, Boston Herald)
In the past, the loss of Rob Gronkowski has had dire consequences for the Patriots. [...]The collection of talent around Brady right now is more complete than it's ever been. There's more depth with this cast of leftovers. Not only that, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels doesn't have to surrender the tight end position as a viable piece of the offense like he has in the past.
They're undefeated without him. They'd be even better if the QB wasn't so reliant on the declining Edelman.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 30, 2016 8:39 AM