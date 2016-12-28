RIGHT ABOUT THE MAN, WRONG ABOUT THE STRENGTH OF THE FUNDAMENTALS:

I did get the election wrong. Although there were occasions when I wrote that Trump had a shot, certainly at the end I was convinced that he'd lose. And yet, defensive though it may sound, I think the claim that I got "everything wrong" in 2016 reveals more about my detractors than about me. No doubt I got much wrong this year (this is true of every year ending in a number divisible by 1), but the only sense in which one could plausibly claim I got everything wrong is if Donald Trump is your everything. [...]





[T]hat brings me to what I think I got right: Trump's character. I am not referring to his personal conduct toward women, a culture-war weapon that Trump and Bill Clinton together have removed from partisan arsenals for the foreseeable future. Nor am I necessarily referring to how he has managed his businesses, though I think those patterns of behavior are entirely relevant to understanding our next president.





What I have chiefly in mind is that rich nexus of unrestrained ego, impoverished impulse control, and contempt for policy due diligence. I firmly and passionately believe that character is destiny. From his reported refusal to accept daily intelligence briefings to his freelancing every issue under the sun on Twitter -- including, most recently, nuclear-arms policy -- Trump's blasé attitude troubles me deeply, just as it did during the campaign.



