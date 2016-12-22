REVERB (profanity alert):

Ever since Greil Marcus published Mystery Train in 1975, it's been hailed as the greatest book ever written about rock & roll. The world was a different place 40 years ago -- Elvis Presley was alive; Robert Johnson was just another forgotten dead bluesman; there were barely any rock tomes for competition. But Mystery Train is still the best and funniest book ever written about America or its music. Marcus takes a few key artists -- Presley, Johnson, Sly Stone, Randy Newman, the Band -- as a map to the country, making the whole story sound like a crazed adventure anyone can join by reading.





The idea, as Marcus wrote in 1975: "To deal with rock & roll not as youth culture, or counterculture, but simply as American culture." The book takes in history, politics, philosophy, literature, cars, movies, sex, death, dread, connecting folk heroes from Superfly to Abe Lincoln to Little Richard to Moby Dick. Mystery Train is like reading Queequeg's tattoos -- the whole country's secrets seem to be in here somewhere.





Generation of fans have gotten their minds blown by it, as I did at a tender age -- it was like a "mystery train to your brain," as Sonic Youth sang. Over the years, one of the strangest things is how much music it's inspired, from Nick Cave to Wilco to Bruce Springsteen -- the Clash echoed it all over their classic London Calling. And since the saga never ends -- Elvis, Robert Johnson and crew keep showing up all over our culture -- the book keeps growing, as Marcus updates the ever-expanding "Notes and Discographies" section to catch up with the story so far. (The 2015 anniversary edition is definitive, though hardcore fans also prize the 1997 and 1982 versions). [...]



