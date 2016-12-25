December 25, 2016
NOT THEIR UNICORN RIDER:
Candidates for DNC Top Job: Obama Failed Us (REID J. EPSTEIN, Dec. 22, 2016, WSJ)
The top candidates to lead the Democratic National Committee are positioning their campaigns as a repudiation of what they see as the political legacy of President Barack Obama.Though they rarely mention the president by name or address his policies, Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison have sent a clear message that Mr. Obama has left the party in a weakened state.
Awfully late to figure out he's not a Progressive...
