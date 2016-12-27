NOR THE DRIVERS (self-reference alert):

FOR decades, automakers have been able to count on a fundamental fact of American life: You pretty much need a car to get around.





But lately, novel technologies, including ride-hailing services like Uber and advances in self-driving cars, are creating new alternatives for commuting, shuttling children and going to the store -- particularly in urban settings.





There are also demographic and economic trends in play. Many younger Americans do not consider owning a car a goal or necessity -- or a necessary expense. So carmakers are looking ahead to a day when the automobile plays a smaller role, or even no role at all, in many people's daily routines.