December 27, 2016
NOR THE DRIVERS (self-reference alert):
Automakers Prepare for an America That's Over the Whole Car Thing (NEAL E. BOUDETTE, DEC. 22, 2016, NY Times)
FOR decades, automakers have been able to count on a fundamental fact of American life: You pretty much need a car to get around.But lately, novel technologies, including ride-hailing services like Uber and advances in self-driving cars, are creating new alternatives for commuting, shuttling children and going to the store -- particularly in urban settings.There are also demographic and economic trends in play. Many younger Americans do not consider owning a car a goal or necessity -- or a necessary expense. So carmakers are looking ahead to a day when the automobile plays a smaller role, or even no role at all, in many people's daily routines.
We used Uber for the first time this weekend and it was indistinguishable from magic.
