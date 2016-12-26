December 26, 2016
NO WONDER HE WANTS PENCE TO RUN THE COUNTRY:
The Executive Mr. Trump : The surprising truth about Trump as a boss--from the people he's hired, fired and micromanaged (MICHAEL KRUSE, July/August 2016, Politico)
Based on conversations with people who have worked for him, people who still work for him and a half dozen of his biographers, the reality of Trump as an executive--his methods and his manner--bears little resemblance to the man viewers saw on the show. Rather than magisterial and decisive, Trump the actual boss swings wildly between micromanaging meddler and can't-be-bothered, broad-brush, big-picture thinker. He is both impulsive and intuitive, for better and for worse. He hires on gut instinct rather than qualifications; he listens to others, but not as much or as often as he listens to himself.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 26, 2016 3:55 PM