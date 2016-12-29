December 29, 2016
NO ONE WILLING TO WORK DOES NOT HAVE A JOB:
Labor market near full strength (Jason Lange, 12/29/16, Reuters)
[I]nitial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 265,000 for the week ended Dec. 24, the Labor Department said.It was the 95th straight week that claims were below 300,000, a threshold associated with a healthy labor market. That is the longest stretch since 1970, when the labor market was much smaller.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 29, 2016 2:35 PM