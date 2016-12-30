KERRY LITE:

Mattis ran U.S. Central Command in from August 2010 to March 2013. In that position he had command authority for all U.S. forces in the Middle East.





"I paid a military security price every day as the commander of CentCom because the Americans were seen as biased in support of Israel, and that moderates all the moderate Arabs who want to be with us, because they can't come out publicly in support of people who don't show respect for the Arab Palestinians," Mattis said in 2013 at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.





At the same forum he criticized Israel for settlement building, saying that the settlements "are going to make it impossible to maintain the two-state option."





He said the settlements would undermine Israel as both a Jewish and Democratic state, and said the settlements would lead to apartheid.





"If I'm in Jerusalem and I put 500 Jewish settlers out here to the east and there's 10,000 Arab settlers in here, if we draw the border to include them, either it ceases to be a Jewish state or you say the Arabs don't get to vote -- apartheid," he said.



