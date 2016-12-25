KARDASHIAN KAMELOT:





Donald Trump's inner circle was thrown into turmoil Saturday when his newly-named White House communications director resigned after a transition team staffer posted cryptic tweets suggesting he's a philanderer. [...]



[A]J Delgado, a senior advisor in Trump's transition team, posted several tweets hinting that Miller was at the center of a sex scandal.





"Congratulations to the baby-daddy on being named WH Comms Director!" she wrote in one now-deleted tweet.





"The 2016 version of John Edwards," she wrote in another, referring to the disgraced ex-Democratic senator who fathered a child with his mistress.





Trump 'friend' and N.Y. campaign co-chair says he wants Obama dead of 'mad cow disease' in 2017 (

Abby Phillip December 23 , 2016, Washington Post)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2016/12/23/trump-friend-and-n-y-campaign-co-chair-says-he-wants-obama-dead-of-mad-cow-disease-in-2017/





Carl Paladino, a former Republican nominee for governor of New York and an adviser to president-elect Trump, included the death of President Obama and "return" of first lady Michelle Obama to Africa on his list of things he wanted for 2017.

Paladino was responding to a survey by an alternative weekly magazine, Artvoice.



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 25, 2016 10:00 AM

