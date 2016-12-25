JUST LIKE HILLARY, BUT WITH SHORTER FINGERS...:

Here's a look at what Trump said then -- and what he's doing now:









GOLDMAN SACHS





Then: "I know the guys at Goldman Sachs," Trump said at a South Carolina rally in February, when he was locked in a fierce primary battle with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. "They have total, total control over him. Just like they have total control over Hillary Clinton."





Now: A number of former employees of the Wall Street bank will pay a key role in crafting Trump's economic policy.[...]





NEWS CONFERENCES





Then: "She doesn't do news conferences, because she can't," Trump said at an August rally in Ashburn, Virginia. "She's so dishonest she doesn't want people peppering her with questions."





Now: Trump opened his last news conference on July 27, saying: "You know, I put myself through your news conferences often, not that it's fun."





He hasn't held once since. [...]





FAMILY TIES:





Then: "It is impossible to figure out where the Clinton Foundation ends and the State Department begins. It is now abundantly clear that the Clintons set up a business to profit from public office. They sold access and specific actions by and really for I guess the making of large amounts of money," Trump said at an August rally in Austin.





Now: While Trump has promised to separate himself from his businesses, there is plenty of overlap between his enterprises and his immediate family. [...]





CLINTON INVESTIGATIONS





Then: "If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation, because there has never been so many lies, so much deception. There has never been anything like it, and we're going to have a special prosecutor," Trump said in the October presidential debate.





Now: Since winning office, Trump has said he has no intention of pushing for an investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of State or the workings of her family foundation.



