December 25, 2016
JUST IN CASE THE IDOLATRY WASN'T HUMILIATING ENOUGH...:
RNC Message Celebrating Christmas (December 25, 2016)
Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Reince Priebus and Co-Chair Sharon Day released the following statement celebrating Christmas:"Merry Christmas to all! Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King...."
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 25, 2016 3:44 PM