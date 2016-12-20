JUST BECAUSE IT'S A LIE DOESN'T MEAN IT'S NOT USEFUL!:





[I]nquiries to all 50 states (every one but Kansas responded) found no states that reported indications of widespread fraud. And while additional allegations could surface as states wind up postelection reviews, their conclusions are unlikely to change significantly.





The findings unambiguously debunk repeated statements by President-elect Donald J. Trump that millions of illegal voters backed his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. They also refute warnings by Republican governors in Maine and North Carolina that election results could not be trusted.





And they underscore what researchers and scholars have said for years: Fraud by voters casting ballots illegally is a minuscule problem, but a potent political weapon.





"The old notion that somehow there are all these impostors out there, people not eligible to vote that are voting -- it's a lie," said Thomas E. Mann, a resident scholar at the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley.