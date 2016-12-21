JUST ANOTHER fAITH...:

The law, called the Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act -- IFRA for short -- has been in place since 1998. The original version established the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, a religious freedom watchdog that has charted abuses against Christians, Jews, Baha'is and other religious minorities in countries that include Egypt, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Syria and Vietnam.





The new version, named for a former Virginia congressman who championed the original model, specifically extends protection to atheists as well. [...]





The new law has been heralded by both Christians and atheists. Russell Moore, president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, called the legislation "a vital step toward protecting conscience freedom for millions of the world's most vulnerable, most oppressed people," while Roy Speckhardt, executive director of the American Humanist Association, called it "a significant step toward full acceptance and inclusion for non-religious individuals."