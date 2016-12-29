IT'S REVEALING THAT BIBI AND COMPANY FIND THESE OUTRAGEOUS:

Here are the "six principles" Kerry says must underlie a renewed search for peace based on an Israel-Palestine two-state solution.





'Recognized international borders'





On November 22, 1967, after Israel's victory in the Six-Day War over its Arab neighbors, the UN Security Council passed its Resolution 242.





Israel's win left it in possession of the Golan Heights, Gaza, Sinai, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, in addition to its original territory.





Under UNSC 242, Israel should hand back captured territory and in 1993 the Palestinian Liberation Organization agreed that 242 could serve as a basis for talks.





Israel has pulled out of Sinai and Gaza, annexed Golan and east Jerusalem and is occupying and settling the West Bank.





Kerry's speech insisted that UNSC 242 has long been "accepted by both sides" and must be followed, albeit with "mutually agreed equivalent swaps."





And he warned: "No changes by Israel to the 1967 lines will be recognized by the international community unless agreed to by both sides."





'Two states for two peoples'