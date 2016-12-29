December 29, 2016
IT'S REVEALING THAT BIBI AND COMPANY FIND THESE OUTRAGEOUS:
John Kerry's six principles for Israeli-Palestinian peace (DAVE CLARK, December 29, 2016, Times of Israel)
Here are the "six principles" Kerry says must underlie a renewed search for peace based on an Israel-Palestine two-state solution.'Recognized international borders'On November 22, 1967, after Israel's victory in the Six-Day War over its Arab neighbors, the UN Security Council passed its Resolution 242.Israel's win left it in possession of the Golan Heights, Gaza, Sinai, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, in addition to its original territory.Under UNSC 242, Israel should hand back captured territory and in 1993 the Palestinian Liberation Organization agreed that 242 could serve as a basis for talks.Israel has pulled out of Sinai and Gaza, annexed Golan and east Jerusalem and is occupying and settling the West Bank.Kerry's speech insisted that UNSC 242 has long been "accepted by both sides" and must be followed, albeit with "mutually agreed equivalent swaps."And he warned: "No changes by Israel to the 1967 lines will be recognized by the international community unless agreed to by both sides."'Two states for two peoples'
Israel did not welcome Kerry's speech, but many Israelis will welcome his second "core principle" for any deal.While the final settlement will see the Palestinians installed in their own state, they must in turn recognize Israel "as a Jewish state."Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that the Palestinian hostility to the idea of Israel as a Jewish homeland is a key barrier to peace.But Kerry noted that this has been enshrined in the plan since 1947, when the disputed area was partitioned under UN General Assembly resolution 181.'Realistic solution for refugees'There are an estimated five million Palestinians claiming descent from those displaced from their homes during the creation of Israel.Their long-standing demand for a "right of return" to homes in some cases now within pre-1967 Israel has long been a stumbling block.Kerry's principles acknowledged that international assistance and some kind of compensation will be necessary and fair for these people.
