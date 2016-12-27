December 27, 2016
IT'S NOT EASY BEING CHICAGO:
Newark Sees Overall Drop in Crime This Year, According to City Officials' Tally (KATE KING, Dec. 27, 2016, WSJ)
New Jersey's largest city is on track to end the year with an overall reduction in crime, including homicides, officials said Tuesday.The city of 280,000 people that has long been plagued by violence saw a 13% decrease in overall crime as of Tuesday compared with the same period last year, according to statistics maintained by the Newark Police Division.
