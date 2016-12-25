December 25, 2016
IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:
Gluten allergies aren't increasing. So why are gluten-free diets skyrocketing? (Sarah Frostenson, Sep 6, 2016, Vox)
New research in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that the percentage of Americans practicing a gluten-free diet rose from 0.52 percent in 2009 to 1.69 percent in 2014. But the percentage of Americans with celiac disease actually declined slightly from 0.70 percent in 2009 to 0.58 percent in 2014 (although the study said this decline wasn't statistically significant).
People just want to feel special.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 25, 2016 11:33 AM