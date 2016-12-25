December 25, 2016

IMPORTING THE SUPERIOR CULTURE:

Wolves 'at the gates of Paris' as super predator pursues spectacular comeback around Europe (Henry Samuel, paris  James Badcock, madrid  Nick Squires, rome  Justin Huggler, berlin, 25 DECEMBER 2016, The Telegraph)

Wolves are "at the gates of Paris", it has been claimed, in the latest spectacular sign of the super-predator's comeback in Europe.

Buoyed by conservation efforts, massive rural depopulation and the spread of scrub and forest around the continent, wolves are fanning out to new territories, with one spotted in the Belgium-Luxembourg border last month for the first time in 118 years.

For his last act, the UR should just declare Southern Europe a wildlife preserve.
