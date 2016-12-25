December 25, 2016
IMPORTING THE SUPERIOR CULTURE:
Wolves 'at the gates of Paris' as super predator pursues spectacular comeback around Europe (Henry Samuel, paris James Badcock, madrid Nick Squires, rome Justin Huggler, berlin, 25 DECEMBER 2016, The Telegraph)
For his last act, the UR should just declare Southern Europe a wildlife preserve.Wolves are "at the gates of Paris", it has been claimed, in the latest spectacular sign of the super-predator's comeback in Europe.Buoyed by conservation efforts, massive rural depopulation and the spread of scrub and forest around the continent, wolves are fanning out to new territories, with one spotted in the Belgium-Luxembourg border last month for the first time in 118 years.
