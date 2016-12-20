HOT LIPS, NOT HAWKEYE:

Patients who got most of their care from women doctors were more likely to leave the hospital alive than those treated by men.





The differences were small -- about 11 percent of patients treated mostly by women died within 30 days of entering the hospital, versus 11.5 percent of those treated by men. But the all-male research team estimated that there would be about 32,000 fewer deaths each year in the U.S. if male physicians performed at the same level as their female peers.



