December 20, 2016
HOT LIPS, NOT HAWKEYE:
Does a doctor's gender affect your chance of survival? (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS, December 20, 2016)
There are too many men in the workforce.Patients who got most of their care from women doctors were more likely to leave the hospital alive than those treated by men.The differences were small -- about 11 percent of patients treated mostly by women died within 30 days of entering the hospital, versus 11.5 percent of those treated by men. But the all-male research team estimated that there would be about 32,000 fewer deaths each year in the U.S. if male physicians performed at the same level as their female peers.
