hE'S EVEN LAUGHABLE:

Ultimately the reason we should rejoice in the love of laughter as we rejoice in the love of friends is that laughter, like love, is a gift of God. It is indeed a mark of God's image in man, as is love itself, and as is reason, and as are creativity and free will. We know that Man is made in God's image because, like God, he loves; we know he is made in God's image because, like God, he reasons; we know he is made in God's image because, like God, he has the power to see beauty and to make beautiful things; we know that he is made in God's image because, like God, his will is free from the slavery of instinct; and we know that he is made in God's image because, like God, he can laugh.





At this point, it must be confessed that we do not usually visualize the face of God as one that is laughing. But is it really conceivable that a cosmos lightened and enlightened by the joy of laughter received such a blessing from a God who does not Himself possess the gift He is giving? Can we really believe that the God of love is not the God of laughter also? It is for this reason that Chesterton was convinced that God's best kept secret is His mirth? It is for this reason that Chesterton quipped that angels can fly because they take themselves lightly and that the devil fell by the force of his own gravity. In this way we can see that humour goes hand in glove with humility, whereas pride is the sin of those, like the devil, who take themselves far too seriously.