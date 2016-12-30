December 30, 2016
HAS HE EVER MET A VET?:
Trump Weighs Letting Veterans Opt Out of V.A. Medical Care (MICHAEL D. SHEAR, DEC. 28, 2016, NY Times)
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, provided no details about how the plans would work, how much they would cost, or the possibility of unintended consequences from privatizing part of the V.A.'s sprawling medical system. [...]But veterans groups and Democrats strongly oppose any move toward privatization.
Vets consider the VA a spoil of war that separates them from the commoners. They won't give it up willingly. So it's just as well he has no plans.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 30, 2016 8:54 AM