December 25, 2016
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Operation Raqqa: British RAF pilots to switch bombing raids to 'the heart' of Isil (Steven Swinford, 25 DECEMBER 2016, The Telegraph)
The RAF is preparing to mount a major offensive in Syria next year as it takes the fight against Isil to the "heart of the caliphate" in Raqqa.Senior military sources said that from next Spring the RAF is likely to "pivot" its focus from Iraq to Syria as it seeks to bolster rebel forces fighting Syria.
Salafism required Longstreet but got stuck with Lee.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 25, 2016 9:54 AM