ENFORCING ANGLOSPHERIC NORMS:

While Israeli officials have pointed the finger for last week's UN Security Council anti-settlements resolution firmly at US President Barack Obama, senior UK officials reportedly said Thursday that the motion -- submitted by New Zealand, Senegal, Malaysia, Venezuela -- was effectively a British initiative.





Israel's ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have insisted since Friday's Security Council vote that there's "absolutely incontestable" proof that the Obama administration pushed the resolution, and that "the United States was actually behind that gang-up," respectively.





However, UK officials have stepped up in recent days to say the resolution was theirs, not the White House's. The Jewish Chronicle quoted an unnamed senior British political source Thursday saying that by the time the text reached the 15-member body, it was "in effect a British resolution." A day earlier, The Guardian reported Britain "played a key behind-the-scenes role" in ensuring the resolution passed.