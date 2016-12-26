EASIEST TIME TO BE PRESIDENT...EVER...:

Listening to Richard Woolnough talk about the economy, you wouldn't think he's a bond manager.





Woolnough, whose 15.5 billion pound ($19.2 billion) M&G Optimal Income Fund has beaten 83 percent of peers over the past five years, says low interest rates are working, economies are recovering, and investors have gotten too worked up about macroeconomic risks. He's so bullish, he started buying equities for the first time in two years, saying they're more attractive than bonds.





"There are no headwinds and you need a headwind to slow the economy down," he said in an interview from M&G's headquarters in London.