DONALD WHO?:

In vetoing the energy bill, Kasich defied a House and Senate controlled by fellow Republicans. This slight could be felt as the next General Assembly begins its work. The governor has warned that his upcoming budget will be tight, and Republicans are adding to their majorities in both chambers.





"It is apparent that Gov. Kasich cares more about appeasing his coastal elite friends in the renewable-energy business than he does about the millions of Ohioans who decisively rejected this ideology when they voted for President-elect Trump," said Sen. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati, a leading supporter of the bill.





The bill passed the House and Senate this month, but the majorities were not large enough to override a veto. [...]





Kasich said in his veto message that the bill risks hurting the state by taking away some of the energy options that are "most prized by the companies poised to create many jobs in Ohio in the coming years, such as high-technology firms."



