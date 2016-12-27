COMIC GOLD:

As you know better than I, the Scriptures themselves indicate that the Resurrection wasn't so clear cut. Mary Magdalene didn't initially recognize the risen Jesus, nor did some disciples, and the gospels are fuzzy about Jesus' literal presence -- especially Mark, the first gospel to be written. So if you take these passages as meaning that Jesus literally rose from the dead, why the fuzziness?





I wouldn't characterize the New Testament descriptions of the risen Jesus as fuzzy. They are very concrete in their details. Yes, Mary doesn't recognize Jesus at first, but then she does. The two disciples on the road to Emmaus (Luke 24) also don't recognize Jesus at first. Their experience was analogous to meeting someone you last saw as a child 20 years ago. Many historians have argued that this has the ring of eyewitness authenticity. If you were making up a story about the Resurrection, would you have imagined that Jesus was altered enough to not be identified immediately but not so much that he couldn't be recognized after a few moments? As for Mark's gospel, yes, it ends very abruptly without getting to the Resurrection, but most scholars believe that the last part of the book or scroll was lost to us.





Skeptics should consider another surprising aspect of these accounts. Mary Magdalene is named as the first eyewitness of the risen Christ, and other women are mentioned as the earliest eyewitnesses in the other gospels, too. This was a time in which the testimony of women was not admissible evidence in courts because of their low social status. The early pagan critics of Christianity latched on to this and dismissed the Resurrection as the word of "hysterical females." If the gospel writers were inventing these narratives, they would never have put women in them. So they didn't invent them.





The Christian Church is pretty much inexplicable if we don't believe in a physical resurrection. N.T. Wright has argued in "The Resurrection of the Son of God" that it is difficult to come up with any historically plausible alternate explanation for the birth of the Christian movement. It is hard to account for thousands of Jews virtually overnight worshiping a human being as divine when everything about their religion and culture conditioned them to believe that was not only impossible, but deeply heretical. The best explanation for the change was that many hundreds of them had actually seen Jesus with their own eyes.





So where does that leave people like me? Am I a Christian? A Jesus follower? A secular Christian? Can I be a Christian while doubting the Resurrection?





I wouldn't draw any conclusion about an individual without talking to him or her at length. But, in general, if you don't accept the Resurrection or other foundational beliefs as defined by the Apostles' Creed, I'd say you are on the outside of the boundary.





Tim, people sometimes say that the answer is faith. But, as a journalist, I've found skepticism useful. If I hear something that sounds superstitious, I want eyewitnesses and evidence. That's the attitude we take toward Islam and Hinduism and Taoism, so why suspend skepticism in our own faith tradition?





I agree. We should require evidence and good reasoning, and we should not write off other religions as 'superstitious' and then fail to question our more familiar Jewish or Christian faith tradition.





But I don't want to contrast faith with skepticism so sharply that they are seen to be opposites. They aren't. I think we all base our lives on both reason and faith. For example, my faith is to some degree based on reasoning that the existence of God makes the most sense of what we see in nature, history and experience. Thomas Nagel recently wrote that the thoroughly materialistic view of nature can't account for human consciousness, cognition and moral values. That's part of the reasoning behind my faith. So my faith is based on logic and argument.





In the end, however, no one can demonstrably prove the primary things human beings base their lives on, whether we are talking about the existence of God or the importance of human rights and equality. Nietzsche argued that the humanistic values of most secular people, such as the importance of the individual, human rights and responsibility for the poor, have no place in a completely materialistic universe. He even accused people holding humanistic values as being "covert Christians" because it required a leap of faith to hold to them. We must all live by faith.





I'll grudgingly concede your point: My belief in human rights and morality may be more about faith than logic.