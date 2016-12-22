December 22, 2016
CAROUSEL OF REGRESS:
How A Christmas Story Went from Low-Budget Fluke to an American Tradition : The cinematic season once ruled by Irving Berlin, Charles Dickens, and It's a Wonderful Life now belongs to a little 1983 sleeper of a movie, A Christmas Story. A look back at how Bob Clark's new holiday classic upended the sentimental old order by showing something every family could recognize. (SAM KASHNER, November 2016, Vanity Fair)
Years later, when he was moving his acting career in another direction, Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, took Robert McKee's famed three-day crash course in screenplay writing. McKee--aptly portrayed by Brian Cox in the satirical Charlie Kaufman film Adaptation--is something of a gruff guru in the art of storytelling. Billingsley recalled how McKee told his screenwriting hopefuls, "Don't tell me you're going to create a new genre for your movie. Everyone's always saying there's a new genre. There is no new genre. There are comedies, dramas, and tragedy." But then Billingsley was surprised to hear McKee say, "There's only one movie that I can argue has been a new genre in the modern era, and that movie's a little movie--I don't know if you guys have heard of it--called A Christmas Story."Though the movie did respectable box office, it disappeared in just a few weeks. But over the years its popularity grew, and 14 years after its release, it had become such a staple of holiday fare that TNT began running it in a continuous loop at Christmastime.The movie's director, Bob Clark, who died in a 2007 car accident, once recalled being in a restaurant in New Hampshire when he overheard a family at a nearby table speaking what sounded like dialogue from A Christmas Story. Turned out, it was. The maître d' explained that it was a ritual every Christmas Eve for this family to come to the restaurant, sit around a table, and recite dialogue from every scene. "That's when it began to sink in," said Clark. "This low-budget fluke of a movie" had become a quintessential Christmas tradition. [...].Peter, who grew up in New York City, is related to the bootlegger turned restaurateur Sherman Billingsley, founder and owner of the Stork Club, a centerpiece of café society from speakeasy days through the 1960s. But that glory didn't extend to his descendants. Until Peter was nine, his family of six shared a one-bedroom apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side, before moving to California and eventually settling in Phoenix.Ralphie's father, Frank Parker--always referred to as "the Old Man" in the movie--is a perennially grumpy, obscenity-spewing, but loving dad who forever does battle with the family's smoke-belching furnace and with his neighbors', the Bumpuses', passel of hound dogs. Darren McGavin--remembered for his title role in the 1970s television horror series Kolchak: The Night Stalker and in supporting roles in films and television--brings just the right amount of gruff tenderness to the role. Screenwriter Jean Shepherd felt that McGavin got the character exactly right. "I saw the Old Man . . . as a guy who grew up hustling pool games at the age of 12 and was supporting himself at the age of 14." Abandoned by his parents when he was a teen, McGavin had a hardscrabble life that made him a believable, hard-boiled dad, trying to provide a good Christmas for his family against the indignities of 1940, small-town American life at the dawn of rampant consumerism.Irascible as the Old Man can be, he is in fact the Grinch Who Saves Christmas for Ralphie, by--spoiler alert!--getting him his cherished but heretofore denied Red Ryder BB gun. (Everyone else--including the department-store Santa--just tells Ralphie, "You'll shoot your eye out!") Jack Nicholson was considered for the role, though it's hard to imagine anyone else but McGavin in the part. "I love [Jack]," Clark later said, "but thank God he didn't [end up with the part] because Darren is the Old Man." Even better, McGavin, who died in 2006 at the age of 83, was good with kids. Billingsley recalled he "didn't feel condescended to. A lot of people don't like child actors," but McGavin wasn't one of them.
