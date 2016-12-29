BEST BOOKS OF 2016:









NOVELS:

Laurus by Eugene Vodolazkin







A book that takes faith, but not itself, seriously.





















Best read in conjunction with Fermor and De Waal below--portraits of the world that was lost to the Nazis and Soviets



The Golden Age by John C. Wright





INTERVIEW: "The Soul of Sci-Fi" : An Interview with John C. Wright (Janice Walker & Eleanor Bourg Donlon, DAPPLED THINGS)





Initially difficult to orient yourself, but it's an ambitious and morally serious sci-fi novel.

REVIEW: How We Got Shafted at the Revolution (Walter Isaacson, New York Magazine)

























Peace, who wrote the book on which Damned United was based, here portrays Bill Shankly, the legendary coach of the dominant Liverpool team of the 60s and early 70s. The sing-song narrative style creates an oddly epic poem quality to the text.









Anyone read anything good this year?



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 29, 2016 4:32 AM

I'm way behind on my book review, but here are a few of the best I read this year:I'd read and liked Richard Brookhiser's Hamilton book, so skipped this one, until the Hamilton phenomenon and the whole family read and loved it.Maybe the most surprising book I read this year. De Waal is a sculptor whose family were not unlike the Rothschilds. He traces their history by way of a collection of Japanese netsuke figures that were handed around the family. The Holocaust lurks but never really figures in the story. It's more about the very Europeanized Jewish culture that was likewise exterminated.

