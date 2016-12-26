BECAUSE IT'S 48 DAYS UNTIL PITCHERS AND CATCHERS...:

December 21, 2016





Out of the Park Baseball 17 Named Metacritic's 2016 PC Game of The Year and, for the first time ever, surpasses 100,000 units sold





Out of the Park Developments, an official licensee of MLB.com and the MLBPA, today announced that Out of the Park Baseball 17 has been offically named 2016 PC Game of The Year by Metacritic. Out of the Park Baseball 17's 92 rating on Metacritic represents the highest cumulative score from critics around the web given to a single game on PC. In addition, for the first time ever, an Out of the Park Baseball title has surpassed 100,000 units sold with Out of the Park Baseball 17. This caps an extraordinary year for Out of the Park Developments, a small, independent developer that has been making sports strategy games for nearly twenty years.





"I am delighted and humbled by the Metacritic award and the number of people that are playing OOTP 17," said Markus Heinsohn, the CEO of Out of the Park Developments and the creator of the OOTP franchise. "It's been a long road to this kind of success, and it's a tribute to the incredible team of talented programmers, designers, and community that we've created since we started our little company back in the 1990s. We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished, and are more excited than ever about where we're headed in the future."





"Out of the Park Baseball has been the gold standard of sports strategy games for years," said Richard Grisham, Chief Marketing Officer of Out of the Park Developments. "This prestigious award and the huge number of people that are now experiencing OOTP 17 is a testament to that. All the credit in the world goes to Markus and his amazing team, as well as the one-of-a-kind community of OOTP fans that continually push them to make bold decisions and create a baseball experience that's as true to life as the real world."





For more information on Out of the Park Baseball 17, please visit http://www.ootpdevelopments.com/out-of-the-park-baseball/. For more information on the Metacritic 2016 PC Game of the Year, please visit http://www.metacritic.com/pictures/best-pc-games-of-2016.



December 26, 2016

