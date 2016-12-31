...AND CHEAPER...:

When the spindle broke off his wife's sewing machine, Michael Sorkin refused to replace the device. Instead, he bought a 3-D printer and built the part himself.





Four years later, he's using the technology to change how to make the Swiss watch you might get for Christmas.





On a rainy afternoon in Sorkin's company's dimly lit office in central Berlin, an employee in a white lab coat checks on the progress of six cubes tinted in see-through orange. A laser silently slices resin, layer by layer. Formlabs' product: 3-D printers. Interested customers include Swiss watchmakers and jewelers, which are quietly testing the process's potential.