December 27, 2016
AH-HA!:
AP FACT CHECK: Ex-agent didn't write book outing Obama (The Associated Press, 12/27/16)
A widely shared story that claimed a former Secret Service agent outed President Barack Obama as a gay man and a radical Muslim is false.The fake story says an ex-agent named Paul Horner published the claims in a book titled "The Black House." The article also features an interview that the former agent conducted with a supposed senior political analyst with NBC News named Tom Downey.
They didn't disprove his closet socialism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 27, 2016 6:07 PM