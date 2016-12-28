A WELL-EARNED REST:

I'll leave you with a quote from Sowell's column "The Century of the Intellectual," available in his book Barbarians Inside The Gate. Give it a few seconds to sink in, and you'll see another reason why so many on the political left have come unhinged by the impending presidency of Donald Trump:





What all these movements [Nazism, Communism, etc.] have in common is a sense of a revelation grasped only by the anointed, but a revelation that needs to be imposed on the benighted masses for their own good. Could anything be more of an ego trip, or more in keeping with intellectuals' exalted view of themselves, or their resentment at seeing wealth and power in the hands of lesser beings?