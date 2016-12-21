A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:

California gained an embassy in Russia last weekend, at least in the eyes of those who have promised to seek a statewide vote on secession, nicknamed "Calexit," in 2018.





Louis Marinelli, a San Diego resident who is the leader of the group promoting an effort to turn the state into an independent country , organized the Moscow event that was publicized on social media.





"We want to start laying the groundwork for a dialogue about an independent California joining the United Nations now," he said in an email Monday.